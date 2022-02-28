Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 5,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

CWXZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

