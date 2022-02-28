Dora Factory (DORA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.33 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00011622 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00109651 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

