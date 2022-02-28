DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.25. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.