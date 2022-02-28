DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.25. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

