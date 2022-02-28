Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PLOW opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

