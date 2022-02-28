Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

