Dreamcoin (DRM) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $15,548.25 and $6.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,698,433 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

