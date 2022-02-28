DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 836,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DT Midstream by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.