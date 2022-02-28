DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE:DTM opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

