Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

