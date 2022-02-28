Ducommun Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

