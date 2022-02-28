Ducommun Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

DCO stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.