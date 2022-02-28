e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,818,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

