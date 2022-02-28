Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

