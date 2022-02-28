Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EGRX opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.89 million, a P/E ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.