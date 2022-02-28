Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EGRX opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.89 million, a P/E ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.
EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
