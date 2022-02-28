easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 750 ($10.20) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.59) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.08) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 591.80 ($8.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,336.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.