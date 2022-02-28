eBoost Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $724,208.20 and approximately $85.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

