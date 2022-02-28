Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.03

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 72843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

