EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires 1,787,112 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up about 6.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 7.29% of Arcus Biosciences worth $178,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

