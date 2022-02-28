Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn $7.73 per share for the year.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $640.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

