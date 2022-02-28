Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. 8,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 499,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.
The company has a market cap of $583.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
