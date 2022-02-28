Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. 8,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 499,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a market cap of $583.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

