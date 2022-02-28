Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 76.80 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 64.98 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £162.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In other news, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,446.33).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

