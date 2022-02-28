Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of EDIT opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,059,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $10,264,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

