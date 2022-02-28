Effect.AI Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00196772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00355228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007912 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

