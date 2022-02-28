Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0248 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $19,094.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00264780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,378,614 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

