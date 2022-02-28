EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.20

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.20 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.66), with a volume of 238660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.15. The company has a market cap of £223.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)
Featured Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.