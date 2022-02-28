EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.20

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.20 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.66), with a volume of 238660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.15. The company has a market cap of £223.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

