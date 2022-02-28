Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $250.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,403,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,160,000 after acquiring an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $20,415,472,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

