Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Cap of $73.42 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $73.42 million and $813,080.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00034624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00106136 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.