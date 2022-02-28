Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ellington Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

