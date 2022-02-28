Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EARN opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

