Elrond Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $150.53 or 0.00348415 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $268.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00195354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,578,419 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

