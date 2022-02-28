Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $58,666.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

