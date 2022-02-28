Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Endo International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

ENDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 7,336,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,176. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $726.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

