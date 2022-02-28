Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.
Endo International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,176. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $726.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
