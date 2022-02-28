Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,176. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $726.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.