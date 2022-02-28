Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,047.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,037 ($14.10), with a volume of 104343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($13.52).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.76) to GBX 1,140 ($15.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 921.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 852.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($13.00), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,311,626.98).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

