Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Energizer posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.