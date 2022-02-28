Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.50

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 2441595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
