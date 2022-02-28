Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.50

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 2441595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.