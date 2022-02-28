Enerplus Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 4,782,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,556. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

