Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Enerplus worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 30.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 409,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

ERF opened at $12.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

