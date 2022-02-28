Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 103175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

