Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$16.22 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 1221146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

