Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($17.98).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

ETR ENI opened at €13.77 ($15.65) on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.37 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

