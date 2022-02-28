Enigma Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $451,087.40 and $226,501.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00234616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.