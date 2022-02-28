Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.51

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.51 and last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 2069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

