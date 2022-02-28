Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entegris were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

