Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $13.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 319.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

EOSE opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

