EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,997,731,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after acquiring an additional 777,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $189.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

