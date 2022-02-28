EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 244,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.