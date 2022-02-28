EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $776.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $382.43 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.42 and its 200 day moving average is $592.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

