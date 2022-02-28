EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.33.

NYSE EPAM traded down $174.28 on Monday, reaching $208.15. The stock had a trading volume of 349,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.49. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

