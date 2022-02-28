EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 12.8%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.69 and last traded at $333.50. Approximately 9,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

