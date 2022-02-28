EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 12.8%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.69 and last traded at $333.50. Approximately 9,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.49.
In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.